Hindalco Powers Ahead with Rs 500-Crore EV Facility in Pune

On Friday, Hindalco Industries revealed its latest venture: a Rs 500-crore electric vehicle component manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Designed to meet growing demands for lightweight and crash-resistant battery solutions, this project represents a significant investment in local production capacities.

The new facility covers five acres and marks Hindalco's strategic entry into the EV component manufacturing sector. 'Our Chakan facility signifies a critical shift in India's EV ecosystem, moving from import reliance to locally produced high-performance solutions,' stated Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd.

The partnership with Mahindra has resulted in the co-development of aluminium battery enclosures, delivering a remarkable 40% weight reduction compared to traditional steel designs. This advancement improves vehicle driving range by 8-10%, enhances crash safety, and boosts battery cooling efficiency. This initiative will generate around 1,000 jobs and aligns with the government's 'Make in India' vision, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

