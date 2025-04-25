Left Menu

Hindalco Powers Ahead with Rs 500-Crore EV Facility in Pune

Hindalco Industries has unveiled a new Rs 500-crore facility in Pune, focusing on manufacturing lightweight, crash-resistant EV components. This initiative supports local production, reducing import dependency. The facility, in collaboration with Mahindra, has delivered significant battery enclosure advancements, creating jobs and aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:24 IST
On Friday, Hindalco Industries revealed its latest venture: a Rs 500-crore electric vehicle component manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Designed to meet growing demands for lightweight and crash-resistant battery solutions, this project represents a significant investment in local production capacities.

The new facility covers five acres and marks Hindalco's strategic entry into the EV component manufacturing sector. 'Our Chakan facility signifies a critical shift in India's EV ecosystem, moving from import reliance to locally produced high-performance solutions,' stated Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd.

The partnership with Mahindra has resulted in the co-development of aluminium battery enclosures, delivering a remarkable 40% weight reduction compared to traditional steel designs. This advancement improves vehicle driving range by 8-10%, enhances crash safety, and boosts battery cooling efficiency. This initiative will generate around 1,000 jobs and aligns with the government's 'Make in India' vision, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

