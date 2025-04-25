Left Menu

China Eases Tariffs on Aircraft Parts Amid Trade Tensions

China has exempted certain aircraft parts, like jet engines, from import tariffs, according to Safran's CEO. This move appears aimed at easing trade tensions with the U.S. and includes equipment such as engines and landing gear. Finished aircraft remain unaffected by these exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:31 IST
China Eases Tariffs on Aircraft Parts Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to alleviate ongoing trade tensions with the United States, China has decided to waive import tariffs on selected aircraft parts, including jet engines. This revelation came from Olivier Andries, the CEO of French engine manufacturer Safran, during a first-quarter results call on Friday.

Andries confirmed that the tariff exemptions apply to engines, landing gear, and nacelles, essentially various aerospace equipment components. However, finished aircraft are not covered under this decision, indicating the complex and fluid nature of trade relations.

This decision aligns with China's broader strategy to potentially exempt some U.S. imports from steep tariffs, a move business groups cite as indicative of bilateral attempts to defuse a persistent trade war. A circulating list of eligible products hints at possible tariff relief across diverse categories, including vaccines and chemicals, opening avenues for improved economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025