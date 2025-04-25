Gold Trading on Hold Amidst Protests in Pahalgam
Due to a protest by traders against a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, gold prices were not available as local bullion markets remained closed.
Gold trading activities were brought to a standstill as local bullion markets shut their doors in response to traders' protests.
The protests erupted after a terror attack occurred in Pahalgam, a region in Jammu and Kashmir.
As a result, gold prices remained unavailable, affecting market dynamics and investor decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
