Gold Trading on Hold Amidst Protests in Pahalgam

Due to a protest by traders against a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, gold prices were not available as local bullion markets remained closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:12 IST
Gold trading activities were brought to a standstill as local bullion markets shut their doors in response to traders' protests.

The protests erupted after a terror attack occurred in Pahalgam, a region in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a result, gold prices remained unavailable, affecting market dynamics and investor decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

