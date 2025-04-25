Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital Awarded National Quality Excellence in Healthcare

Kauvery Hospital in Trichy, a pioneering healthcare institution in a Tier 2 city, has been honored with the IMC RBNQA for Performance Excellence 2024. This accolade highlights the hospital's dedication to patient-centered care through innovation and continuous improvement, setting a quality benchmark for healthcare services in non-metropolitan areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:39 IST
Wins the Prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kauvery Hospital in Tennur, Trichy, has been recognized with the esteemed Indian Merchant Chamber Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC RBNQA) for Performance Excellence 2024. This accolade, presented at a ceremony in Mumbai, acknowledges the hospital's unwavering commitment to patient-centric, high-quality healthcare through continuous innovation and adherence to the highest standards.

Regarded as one of India's top honors in quality excellence, the IMC RBNQA aims to spotlight organizations establishing benchmarks in operational and service quality. This recognition is a landmark achievement for Kauvery Hospital and the healthcare scene in Tier 2 cities, proving that medical excellence can flourish beyond major metropolitan areas.

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, expressed the significance of this award, noting its symbolic importance as Tennur marks the inception of the Kauvery story. The national accolade reflects Kauvery's commitment to measurable patient care improvements, implementing standardized protocols, and enhancing patient feedback systems, resulting in reduced medical errors and a more patient-centered care environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

