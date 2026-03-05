Left Menu

PULSE 2026: Maharashtra's Bold Vision for Healthcare Innovation

Maharashtra's PULSE 2026 initiative, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to position the state as a leader in healthcare innovation. The summit focuses on integrating policy, capital, research, and clinical excellence. It promotes affordable healthcare models, digital infrastructure, and public-private collaboration to enhance healthcare delivery and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:44 IST
  • India

Maharashtra set a significant precedent for its upcoming healthcare initiative, PULSE 2026, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the Curtain Raiser event at Vidhan Bhavan. The initiative aspires to establish the state as a frontrunner in healthcare innovation, medical education, and investment strategies.

With notable figures in attendance, the event highlighted the convergence of clinical medicine, policy, and investment. PULSE 2026 aims to foster affordable healthcare models and strengthen Maharashtra's medtech ecosystem, leveraging digital health infrastructure and public health data to facilitate innovation.

Scheduled for March 27-28, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the summit promises a platform for over 2,900 delegates, focusing on early diagnostics, community awareness, and collaboration across sectors. This strategic platform seeks to shape future healthcare delivery, investment, and research in India.

