PULSE 2026: Maharashtra's Bold Vision for Healthcare Innovation

Maharashtra set a significant precedent for its upcoming healthcare initiative, PULSE 2026, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the Curtain Raiser event at Vidhan Bhavan. The initiative aspires to establish the state as a frontrunner in healthcare innovation, medical education, and investment strategies.

With notable figures in attendance, the event highlighted the convergence of clinical medicine, policy, and investment. PULSE 2026 aims to foster affordable healthcare models and strengthen Maharashtra's medtech ecosystem, leveraging digital health infrastructure and public health data to facilitate innovation.

Scheduled for March 27-28, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the summit promises a platform for over 2,900 delegates, focusing on early diagnostics, community awareness, and collaboration across sectors. This strategic platform seeks to shape future healthcare delivery, investment, and research in India.