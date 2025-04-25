Mahindra Holidays Reports Revenue Dip but Growth in Resort Revenue and Inventory Expansion

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd announced a 12.31% decline in consolidated profit after tax, totaling Rs 72.95 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This decline is attributed to decreased revenue.

The company noted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 83.2 crore for the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter reached Rs 778.83 crore, down from Rs 800.19 crore in the previous year.

CEO Manoj Bhat shared that despite challenges, the company recorded growth in resort revenues, reflecting a strategic shift towards premiumisation. Inventory expanded significantly, adding 520 keys throughout FY25, achieving a stable occupancy rate of 85% in Q4.

(With inputs from agencies.)