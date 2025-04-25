West Bengal's Industrial Renaissance: CII's Vision for MSME Growth

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-West Bengal State Council unveiled a strategic plan on Friday aimed at fortifying the MSME sector, regional industrial clusters, and sustainable development within West Bengal.

CII West Bengal chairman Debashis Dutta emphasized the state's status as India's second-largest hub for MSMEs and outlined the council's plans to collaborate with the state government to foster connections between MSMEs and large-scale industries.

The council proposes a cluster-based strategy to enhance capacity and market access in industries such as leather, textiles, and engineering, with initiatives to bolster Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance among local enterprises.

