Karnataka's Logistics Leap: Reducing Steel Costs Through Strategic Infrastructure
Karnataka Minister M B Patil stressed reducing steel logistics costs to a more competitive rate. At the India Steel Conference, he highlighted Karnataka's efforts in infrastructure development and sought the Centre's support. Key projects include the Hubballi-Ankola railway line and the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor.
Karnataka's Minister of Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, on Friday underscored the imperative to slash steel logistics costs from 14% to 8% of GDP.
At the India Steel-25 conference, he highlighted the state's initiatives to enhance infrastructure and called for central support in developing logistics capabilities.
Key developments include the proposed Hubballi-Ankola railway and Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor, vital for boosting connectivity and reducing industrial expenses.
