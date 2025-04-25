Karnataka's Logistics Leap: Reducing Steel Costs Through Strategic Infrastructure

Karnataka's Minister of Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, on Friday underscored the imperative to slash steel logistics costs from 14% to 8% of GDP.

At the India Steel-25 conference, he highlighted the state's initiatives to enhance infrastructure and called for central support in developing logistics capabilities.

Key developments include the proposed Hubballi-Ankola railway and Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor, vital for boosting connectivity and reducing industrial expenses.

