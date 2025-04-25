Global Auto Industry Shifts Gears Amid US Tariff Turbulence
The Shanghai Auto Show highlighted the global auto industry's strategic shifts due to US tariffs on car imports. Companies are exploring new markets and adapting supply chains. Chinese, German, and Japanese automakers showcased their focus on global markets, while local players adjust to political and economic changes.
- Country:
- China
The Shanghai Auto Show this week underscored the global automobile industry's response to US tariffs. Major automakers from China, Germany, and Japan are realigning their strategies to prioritize markets unaffected by US import taxes.
The tariffs are prompting companies to explore alternative opportunities, as some businesses expand in other regions and adjust supply chains. Soling, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, is establishing a facility in Vietnam, while Gestamp focuses on growth in Asia and Eastern Europe.
Political stability remains a crucial factor in global investments, with executives expressing caution about expanding in the US. Despite current challenges, the auto market continues to evolve as companies monitor regulatory environments and adapt to shifting consumer preferences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rise of protectionist policies have the potential to disrupt global supply chains, increase production costs, says finance minister.
Air Cargo Vital to Global Supply Chains: IATA Calls for Action on Safety, Security, Digitalization & Sustainability
Britain's Energy Shift: Tackling Forced Labour in Solar Supply Chains