Haldiram Snacks: A $10 Billion Morsel for Global Investors

Global investment giants Alpha Wave Global and IHC are set to acquire minority stakes in Haldiram Snacks Food. The acquisition, which awaits approval from the Competition Commission of India, marks a significant investment with an approximate valuation of USD 10 billion, highlighting the competition in India's packaged food market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global investment firms Alpha Wave Global and International Holding Company (IHC) have approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for clearance to acquire minority shares in Haldiram Snacks Food.

Both Alpha Wave, a worldwide investment entity, and IHC, a UAE-based investment behemoth valued at $250 billion, are looking to buy less than 10% of Haldiram's equity. This acquisition, subject to CCI's approval, underscores the growing competition in India's packaged food sector.

While industry insiders speculate on the exact market implications, IHC and Alpha Wave's combined investment of nearly 6% in Haldiram Snacks Food positions them strategically in a rapidly growing industry valued at USD 10 billion. The investment comes shortly after Singapore's Temasek acquired a minority stake in the company.

