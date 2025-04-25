Uttar Pradesh Leads in Atal Pension Yojana Enrolments

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner in enrolments under the central government's Atal Pension Yojana (APY), with over 1.20 crore people registered, the state government announced on Friday.

The top five districts leading in new registrations are Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Fatehpur, and Kanpur Nagar, according to the government's statement.

This central scheme, launched in 2015, offers a monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to citizens working in the unorganised sector. Contributions are auto-debited from savings, ensuring flexible payment intervals. Upon the subscriber's passing, the pension continues to the spouse, with the corpus awarded to the nominee afterwards.

