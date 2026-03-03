Epic Showdown: India vs. England in T20 Semifinal Clash

India and England are gearing up for their third straight semifinal face-off in the T20 World Cup. With both teams having won in past semifinals, the stakes are high at the Wankhede Stadium this Thursday. England player Sam Curran stated that the rivalry holds no secrets anymore.

England have faced ups and downs this tournament, notably a narrow win against Nepal, but have showcased resilience and adaptability. Curran highlighted the importance of playing a 'perfect game' as they confront crowd-favorite India, intending to leverage their experience from the IPL and past encounters.

The semifinal promises an electric atmosphere, likely to be a high-scoring affair. Despite India's home advantage, Curran assures England feels no intimidation, staying confident and excited for the challenge. With formidable teams like South Africa and New Zealand also in contention, the competition remains fierce.

(With inputs from agencies.)