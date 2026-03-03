Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Key Accused Pranoy Prakash Arrested

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh Police have successfully arrested Pranoy Prakash, an alleged key player in the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam that unfolded during the previous YSRCP administration. His capture at the Indo-Nepal border comes as a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Prakash was detained while attempting to escape to Dubai from the dry port region of Sanauli in Uttar Pradesh. A strategic police effort was mobilized in response to an active Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, ensuring his immediate apprehension.

Authorities are currently in the process of transporting Prakash back to Andhra Pradesh. His arrest is expected to shed more light on the intricacies of the scandal and aid in further legal proceedings against the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)