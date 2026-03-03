Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Key Accused Pranoy Prakash Arrested

Pranoy Prakash, involved in the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam during the YSRCP regime, was apprehended by Andhra Pradesh Police at the Indo-Nepal border. He was attempting to flee to Dubai, and a police team was dispatched upon learning of his movements. An active Look Out Circular facilitated his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Key Accused Pranoy Prakash Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh Police have successfully arrested Pranoy Prakash, an alleged key player in the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam that unfolded during the previous YSRCP administration. His capture at the Indo-Nepal border comes as a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials revealed that Prakash was detained while attempting to escape to Dubai from the dry port region of Sanauli in Uttar Pradesh. A strategic police effort was mobilized in response to an active Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, ensuring his immediate apprehension.

Authorities are currently in the process of transporting Prakash back to Andhra Pradesh. His arrest is expected to shed more light on the intricacies of the scandal and aid in further legal proceedings against the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

 Global
3
Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026