Tragic Collision: Open Car Door Leads to Fatal Scooter Accident

A fatal accident occurred near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station when a scooter rider, Daksh, collided with an open car door and was subsequently run over by a DTC bus. The tragic incident unfolded as the car passenger unexpectedly opened the right rear door, leading to the collision.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, Daksh succumbed to his injuries after he was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The vehicles involved in the mishap included a DTC bus, a scooter, and an SUV. The deceased was a resident of Uttam Nagar.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, indicating rash driving and causing death by negligence. An investigation is ongoing to determine further details surrounding the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)