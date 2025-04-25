Left Menu

China Eases Import Tariffs on Aircraft Parts: A Step Towards Trade Harmony

China grants tariff exemptions for some aircraft parts, including jet engines, indicating efforts to ease trade tensions. This decision excludes finished aircraft but covers engines and parts crucial for manufacturers like Safran. The exemptions could stabilize supply chains and help airlines maintain their fleets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has recently announced its decision to exempt import tariffs on selected aircraft parts, specifically jet engines. This was confirmed by the CEO of French engine maker Safran, Olivier Andries, during a first-quarter results call. According to Andries, the decision shows the fluid nature of the current trade situation between China and the U.S.

Notably, finished aircraft are not covered by these exemptions, a move likely intended to ease some of the ongoing trade tension. The waiver includes parts like engines and landing gear, potentially stabilizing the supply chain for manufacturers like Safran and GE Aerospace, who co-produce engines for leading global aircraft models.

As part of broader attempts to resolve the trade war, China is also reportedly considering similar exemptions for specific U.S. imports. If enacted, these changes could help improve relations between the two economic superpowers and ensure a more steady flow of aircraft parts to Chinese airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

