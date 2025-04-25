Left Menu

Reliance Industries' Profits Surge Amid Strategic Growth and Resilience

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 2.4% rise in net profit for the March quarter due to strong telecom and retail performance, despite challenges in the oil and petrochemicals sector. The company reached significant financial milestones, showcasing resilience amidst a tough global economic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:57 IST
Reliance Industries' Profits Surge Amid Strategic Growth and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a notable 2.4% rise in its March quarter net profit, driven by strategic moves in its telecom and retail sectors that managed to offset the oil segment's downslide and increased financing costs.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 19,407 crore for the specified period, marking higher returns compared to Rs 18,951 crore a year earlier, despite macroeconomic challenges.

Reliance became the first Indian company to hit a net worth of over Rs 10 lakh crore, with remarkable growth in almost all business arms except oil-to-chemicals, showcasing robust strategic adaptation and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025