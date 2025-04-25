Reliance Industries' Profits Surge Amid Strategic Growth and Resilience

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a notable 2.4% rise in its March quarter net profit, driven by strategic moves in its telecom and retail sectors that managed to offset the oil segment's downslide and increased financing costs.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 19,407 crore for the specified period, marking higher returns compared to Rs 18,951 crore a year earlier, despite macroeconomic challenges.

Reliance became the first Indian company to hit a net worth of over Rs 10 lakh crore, with remarkable growth in almost all business arms except oil-to-chemicals, showcasing robust strategic adaptation and resilience.

