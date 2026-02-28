Left Menu

Switzerland's MBaer Bank Faces FINMA Wind-Down Amid U.S. Pressure over Sanctions

Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA is winding down MBaer Merchant Bank AG due to money-laundering violations and sanction breaches linked to Iran and Russia. The U.S. Treasury alleged the bank facilitated illicit activities, prompting a collaboration between U.S. and Swiss authorities to address systemic financial risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 03:20 IST
Switzerland's MBaer Bank Faces FINMA Wind-Down Amid U.S. Pressure over Sanctions

Switzerland's financial regulatory body, FINMA, announced it will wind down MBaer Merchant Bank AG after the U.S. threatened to sever the bank's access to its financial system. The Zurich-based bank is accused of facilitating Russian money laundering and aiding organizations linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

FINMA identified deficient anti-money-laundering controls, noting that 80% of MBaer's business relationships were high risk. The bank's compliance recommendations were systematically ignored, even executing transactions for clients on sanctions lists, exposing disproportionate risks to the Swiss financial center.

The U.S. and Switzerland have collaborated on addressing these systemic risks, with the U.S. opting for a rulemaking notice over direct sanctions under the USA Patriot Act. MBaer is now in liquidation, with its board resigned and transactions restricted to Swiss francs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Restricts Anthropic for National Security

Pentagon Restricts Anthropic for National Security

 Global
2
BMW Issues Massive Global Recall Over Fire Risk

BMW Issues Massive Global Recall Over Fire Risk

 Global
3
Trump's Potential Supreme Court Pick: Ted Cruz

Trump's Potential Supreme Court Pick: Ted Cruz

 Global
4
FAA Regulates Chicago O'Hare Summer Flights Amid Scheduling Boom

FAA Regulates Chicago O'Hare Summer Flights Amid Scheduling Boom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026