Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Sever Ties with AI Firm Anthropic

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed federal agencies to discontinue working with Anthropic over AI-related concerns. This directive follows a prolonged dispute involving the Pentagon and the firm. The decision could impact Anthropic's ambitions, particularly regarding its dealings with national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 03:24 IST
Donald Trump

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had ordered all federal agencies to cease collaboration with the artificial intelligence laboratory Anthropic. The decision involves an immediate stop to the use of Anthropic's technology, with a six-month phase-out period for the Department of Defense and other agencies.

This announcement came amid ongoing tensions between the Pentagon and San Francisco-based Anthropic about the military's potential use of AI in warfare. Despite having a substantial $200 million contract with the Pentagon, Anthropic refrained from commenting on the current situation.

While Trump's directive avoided the Pentagon's more severe threats, such as invoking the Defense Production Act, it highlights a growing concern over the ethical deployment of AI. Anthropic, which is on the verge of a significant public offering, sought assurances that its technology wouldn't serve fully autonomous weapons or mass domestic surveillance. The Pentagon claims no interest in these applications, yet the schism reflects broader anxieties within the tech sector.

