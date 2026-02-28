Market Jitters: AI Concerns Weigh on Stocks Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Global stock markets experienced a downturn on Friday, driven by persistent worries about high valuations and the potential disruptive impact of artificial intelligence. The tensions between the United States and Iran further fueled market volatility, pushing up crude oil prices.

Despite AI chip giant Nvidia's positive earnings report, technology stocks faced declines, with Nvidia itself dropping 3.5%. Wall Street indices, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq, ended the day in red, reflecting broader market concerns.

Market watchers continue to monitor U.S.-Iran talks, as military buildups in the Middle East raise the stakes for potential oil supply disruptions. Meanwhile, key economic indicators in Europe and Asia pointed to mixed signals, affecting local currency and commodity values.

(With inputs from agencies.)