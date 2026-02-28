Canada and OpenAI to Discuss AI Safety in Response to School Shooting

Canada's minister responsible for artificial intelligence, Evan Solomon, announced he will meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to address the organization's safety measures following a school shooting in British Columbia.

Solomon has acknowledged OpenAI's commitment to improving law enforcement collaboration and direct engagement with Canadian authorities.

However, he expressed that a detailed plan for how these measures will be practically implemented has yet to be shared. This dialogue comes in response to increasing concerns about AI safety in sensitive situations.

