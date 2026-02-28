Left Menu

Canada and OpenAI to Discuss AI Safety in Response to School Shooting

The Canadian minister overseeing artificial intelligence, Evan Solomon, will meet OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, to discuss the company's plans to improve safety protocols following a school shooting incident in British Columbia. Solomon notes their intent to enhance law enforcement collaboration but awaits detailed implementation plans.

Canada's minister responsible for artificial intelligence, Evan Solomon, announced he will meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to address the organization's safety measures following a school shooting in British Columbia.

Solomon has acknowledged OpenAI's commitment to improving law enforcement collaboration and direct engagement with Canadian authorities.

However, he expressed that a detailed plan for how these measures will be practically implemented has yet to be shared. This dialogue comes in response to increasing concerns about AI safety in sensitive situations.

