Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Jabalpur Highway

Two individuals lost their lives in Nagpur after a collision involving two container trucks early Friday morning. The tragic incident occurred around 6:30am near the Pipla Tunnel on Jabalpur highway.

Police reported that Chandrabhan Ramlal Dhurve, 30, the driver, and Deepak Shyamlal Parte, 23, the cleaner, both hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died following the collision with a truck that made an abrupt turn.

The driver of the truck that caused the accident, Tarif Khan, has been taken into custody by Hudkeshwar police. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the sudden swerve.

(With inputs from agencies.)