Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Jabalpur Highway

A fatal accident occurred on Friday morning near the Pipla Tunnel on Jabalpur highway, claiming the lives of driver Chandrabhan Ramlal Dhurve and cleaner Deepak Shyamlal Parte. The tragedy unfolded when their truck collided with another that made a sudden turn. The responsible driver has been arrested.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:06 IST
Two individuals lost their lives in Nagpur after a collision involving two container trucks early Friday morning. The tragic incident occurred around 6:30am near the Pipla Tunnel on Jabalpur highway.

Police reported that Chandrabhan Ramlal Dhurve, 30, the driver, and Deepak Shyamlal Parte, 23, the cleaner, both hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died following the collision with a truck that made an abrupt turn.

The driver of the truck that caused the accident, Tarif Khan, has been taken into custody by Hudkeshwar police. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the sudden swerve.

