Urgent Repairs Shut Down Nathu Colony Flyover: Traffic Diversions Expected

The Nathu Colony Flyover, a crucial link in east Delhi's Shahdara, has been closed to all traffic for urgent repairs and load testing, effective until May 25. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, both directions of the flyover between Durgapuri Chowk and GTB Crossing have been shut to facilitate necessary maintenance work.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) identified significant wear in the structure, prompting immediate intervention. Motorists will be rerouted via slip roads, with the possibility of longer commute times and congestion, as expressed in an official advisory.

Built in 2011 to ease traffic congestion, the flyover faced restrictions as early as 2018 for heavy vehicles. An inquiry into its construction processes is in progress, ordered by ex-chief minister Atishi last December, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)