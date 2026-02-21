Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Case Sparks Political Storm as Verdict Clears Tantri

The Kollam Vigilance Court found no evidence against Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the Sabarimala gold loss case, igniting a political debate. Opposition parties alleged misuse of authority, demanding a CBI probe. The arrest is seen as a diversion tactic. The case highlights political tensions surrounding religious sentiments and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:49 IST
The Kollam Vigilance Court's recent observation clearing Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the Sabarimala gold loss case has triggered significant political upheaval. The court found no evidence against the Tantri, raising questions about his previous arrest and detention, which have now become the center of a heated political debate.

The BJP and opposition parties are alleging that the arrest was a diversionary tactic, orchestrated to shift attention away from the suspected involvement of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the case. This has prompted calls for a CBI probe to address alleged flaws in the investigation.

Senior politicians are demanding explanations for the arrest, suggesting that the Tantri, known for his spiritual role in the Lord Ayyappa temple, was falsely implicated. Amidst political canvassing, the case underscores ongoing regional tensions regarding religious sentiments and justice.

