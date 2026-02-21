Spain's Tactical Mastery Derails India's Pro League Ambitions

In a disappointing result for India, their aspirations for revival in the FIH Men's Pro League took a hit with a 0–2 defeat by Spain on Saturday. Goals from Spain's Ignacio Abajo and Ignacio Cobos were pivotal in maintaining Spain's stronghold while showcasing their remarkable defensive tactics.

Despite India's energetic start and attacking strategies, Spain's counter-attacking play proved lethal. The Indian squad, however, showed resolute intent, creating several opportunities that went unconverted, including a commendable attempt by Abhishek, thwarted by Spain's goalkeeper Luis Calzado.

India will now regroup to face the hosting Australian team on Sunday during the Hobart leg, crucial for redefining their trajectory in the Pro League, as they remain determined to bounce back from their recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)