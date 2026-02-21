Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress party of orchestrating a protest by its youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit, calling it a 'big sin' against the country. Rijiju labeled the protest a conspiracy to defame India and criticized the Congress for not being apologetic.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a strong critique against the Congress party on Saturday, accusing them of committing a grave error by orchestrating a protest at the India AI Impact Summit through their youth wing. He labeled the protest 'shameful' and alleged it was a calculated move to attack India.
Rijiju, speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, claimed that Congress's actions amounted to a 'big sin against the country.' He criticized the use of young party members for defaming the nation, noting the widespread condemnation from across the country, yet the Congress's continued lack of remorse.
Highlighting the political tension, Rijiju charged the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, with becoming disheartened by India's progress. He also accused Congress leaders of continually plotting to malign the country's image, questioning when the party would cease engaging in 'anti-national acts.'
