Left Menu

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress party of orchestrating a protest by its youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit, calling it a 'big sin' against the country. Rijiju labeled the protest a conspiracy to defame India and criticized the Congress for not being apologetic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:45 IST
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a strong critique against the Congress party on Saturday, accusing them of committing a grave error by orchestrating a protest at the India AI Impact Summit through their youth wing. He labeled the protest 'shameful' and alleged it was a calculated move to attack India.

Rijiju, speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, claimed that Congress's actions amounted to a 'big sin against the country.' He criticized the use of young party members for defaming the nation, noting the widespread condemnation from across the country, yet the Congress's continued lack of remorse.

Highlighting the political tension, Rijiju charged the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, with becoming disheartened by India's progress. He also accused Congress leaders of continually plotting to malign the country's image, questioning when the party would cease engaging in 'anti-national acts.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Cancels Judicial Leaves for Electoral Roll Revision in West Bengal

High Court Cancels Judicial Leaves for Electoral Roll Revision in West Benga...

 India
2
India's Pharmaceutical Exports on the Rise: Aiming for Double-Digit Growth

India's Pharmaceutical Exports on the Rise: Aiming for Double-Digit Growth

 India
3
Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

Spanish Police Crack Down on Illegal Opium Poppy Trafficking Ring

 Spain
4
Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026