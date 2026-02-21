In a significant development, Russian forces have captured the village of Karpivka in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, as reported by the RIA state news agency. This marks a new turn in the escalating conflict between the two nations.

On another front, the TASS state news agency has reported attempted drone attacks on production facilities in Russia's Tatarstan region by Ukrainian forces. The city's official mentioned that the defense systems were in intensified operation to thwart these attacks.

It is important to note that Reuters has been unable to independently verify these battlefield reports. Such developments underscore the ongoing tension in the region, with rising stakes on both sides.