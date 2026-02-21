Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan
A tragic accident on NH-52 in Rajasthan's Tonk involved a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an SUV allegedly belonging to Congress MLA Suresh Gurjar. The crash claimed the life of Babu Mohan Meena, prompting locals to protest by blocking the highway. Police investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal collision on National Highway-52 in Rajasthan's Tonk claimed the life of Babu Mohan Meena, former sarpanch of Umar village. The incident involved a vehicle allegedly belonging to Congress MLA Suresh Gurjar.
The crash occurred near Basni Ganeshji temple while Meena was traveling towards Deoli on his motorcycle. The police confirmed that the SUV, on its way from Jaipur to Kota, was involved in the accident.
Following the accident, locals protested by placing Meena's body on the highway, resulting in a traffic jam. The MLA was escorted away for security reasons as police continued their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: The Hunt for Fugitive Krishna Andhale
Sarpanch Murder Shocks Punjab: Law and Order Under Scrutiny
Tragedy Strikes: AAP Sarpanch Fatally Shot at Wedding
Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed joins Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal in Assam.
Tensions Rise as Former Sarpanch Dies After Protest Incident