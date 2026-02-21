Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

A fatal collision on National Highway-52 in Rajasthan's Tonk claimed the life of Babu Mohan Meena, former sarpanch of Umar village. The incident involved a vehicle allegedly belonging to Congress MLA Suresh Gurjar.

The crash occurred near Basni Ganeshji temple while Meena was traveling towards Deoli on his motorcycle. The police confirmed that the SUV, on its way from Jaipur to Kota, was involved in the accident.

Following the accident, locals protested by placing Meena's body on the highway, resulting in a traffic jam. The MLA was escorted away for security reasons as police continued their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)