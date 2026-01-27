Left Menu

Restoration and Resilience: Power Returns to Severomorsk

Power was restored to Severomorsk, home to Russia's key naval base, after blackouts caused by aging power lines collapsing during harsh winter weather. Severomorsk is a closed town with strict access, located near Murmansk. The blackout affected naval operations critical to Russia's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Power has been restored to Severomorsk, the strategic home of Russia's Northern Fleet, following a four-day blackout. Aging power lines succumbed to harsh winter weather, causing the disruption. Severomorsk is crucial, controlling Russia's most vital naval operations.

On Tuesday, Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region, confirmed the resumption of power to Severomorsk. The blackout began on January 23, affecting both Murmansk and Severomorsk after decades-old pylons collapsed. Some pylons dated back to 1966, showcasing the infrastructure's vulnerability.

Severomorsk, a closed town with restricted access due to its defense significance, highlights the risks associated with aging infrastructure in high-security areas. Such towns have entry controls and require special permissions for outsiders, underpinning their defensive importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

