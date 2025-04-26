Navigating Skies: DGCA Advises Airlines Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

In response to Pakistan's recent closure of its airspace, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines, focusing on enhancing passenger communications and in-flight services. The blockade has significantly altered flight paths, resulting in extended travel times.

The advisory outlines measures in five key areas: pre-flight passenger information, in-flight catering, medical preparedness, customer service, and enhanced coordination within airline departments. Airlines are required to adequately inform passengers about rerouted paths, potential technical stops, and adjusted total travel times.

To mitigate passenger inconvenience, the DGCA mandates airlines to revise catering provisions according to the extended block times and ensure readiness to address any medical emergencies onboard. With Pakistan's airspace off-limits due to heightened regional tensions, affected airlines face significant operational challenges and are making necessary adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)