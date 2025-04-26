Left Menu

Navigating Skies: DGCA Advises Airlines Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines on improving in-flight communication and catering services amid longer flying times due to Pakistan's airspace closure. Airlines must inform passengers of routing changes, potential technical stops, and adjust onboard services accordingly to address increased block times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to Pakistan's recent closure of its airspace, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines, focusing on enhancing passenger communications and in-flight services. The blockade has significantly altered flight paths, resulting in extended travel times.

The advisory outlines measures in five key areas: pre-flight passenger information, in-flight catering, medical preparedness, customer service, and enhanced coordination within airline departments. Airlines are required to adequately inform passengers about rerouted paths, potential technical stops, and adjusted total travel times.

To mitigate passenger inconvenience, the DGCA mandates airlines to revise catering provisions according to the extended block times and ensure readiness to address any medical emergencies onboard. With Pakistan's airspace off-limits due to heightened regional tensions, affected airlines face significant operational challenges and are making necessary adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

