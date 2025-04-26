Left Menu

Anant Ambani Ascends: A New Era at Reliance

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, has been appointed as Executive Director of Reliance Industries Ltd for a five-year term starting May 1. Anant, along with his siblings, are taking significant roles within the company, marking a major step in Reliance's succession planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd has appointed Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as its Executive Director. He begins his five-year term on May 1, as per the company's announcement. This move follows Anant's experience on the boards of various Reliance subsidiaries since 2020.

In August 2023, Mukesh Ambani brought his three children—twins Isha and Akash, and Anant—onto the board of the conglomerate as non-executive directors. This decision is part of a larger succession plan for the company, which is India's most valuable firm. Each of Ambani's children has been entrusted with considerable responsibilities.

Anant, a Brown University alumnus, leads Reliance's new energy division, part of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail branches. This latest elevation makes him the first among the Ambani siblings to be an executive director, signaling a fresh chapter in Reliance's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

