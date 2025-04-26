Left Menu

IICMA: Setting New Milestones in Global Cake Artistry

The India & International Cake Magazine Awards, led by Tina Scott Parashar, debuted in New Delhi, bringing international and Indian cake artists under one roof. Celebrating content creators for the first time, the event established itself as a cornerstone for fairness and excellence in the cake industry.

IICMA 2025: India Hosts Its First-Ever Global Cake Awards - A Night of Global Celebration, Excellence and Grandeur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India & International Cake Magazine Awards (IICMA), held for the first time in New Delhi, marked a groundbreaking moment in the world of cake artistry. The event, organized by Tina Scott Parashar, united eminent cake artists from across the globe, establishing a platform of fairness and global excellence.

Renowned international judges, including David Close from Cake International, UK, and other esteemed figures from Russia, Iran, and Europe, graced the event. Indian culinary luminaries like Chef Vikas Bagul and digital baking sensation Shivesh Bhatia also attended, highlighting the fusion of tradition and modernity in the art of baking.

A notable introduction was the Cake Content Creator category, recognizing digital innovators reshaping cake art. The event's success and the introduction of novel categories promise to make IICMA a pivotal annual celebration in the cake community, further elevating its global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

