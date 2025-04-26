India's Steel Sector: A Roadmap to Sustainable Success

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the mining sector to focus on reclaiming critical minerals from existing dumps and tailings, underscoring their significance in advanced alloy production and green technologies. He emphasized that testing and recovery should be prioritized as a national agenda during his address at the 'Steel India 2025' conference.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is charting a bold path to secure and sustain its raw material strategy, Reddy remarked. The National Steel Policy envisions boosting production capacity to 300 MT by 2030-31 and 500 MT by 2047. The Ministry of Coal and the Ministry of Mines are actively working toward aligning with this vision.

Reddy expressed optimism about India's potential to fulfill its domestic raw material needs and lead globally in sustainable steel production through collaboration between the Centre, State Governments, and industry stakeholders. He called on all participants at the India Steel conference to help shape policies for a greener steel ecosystem.

The Minister stressed the urgency of utilizing greenfield mines, highlighting that delays in operationalizing these assets waste national resources. He mentioned that his Ministry is closely coordinating with states to fast-track mine development and enhance cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for smoother clearances.

Reddy noted that India's coal and mining sectors are rapidly adapting to sustainability goals, in sync with global climate commitments while aiming to reduce import dependency. He mentioned the government's adoption of a whole-of-government approach to promote innovation and tackle sectoral challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)