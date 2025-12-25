Left Menu

UK police search for two men missing off southwest England coast

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 20:21 IST
British police said ‌on Thursday they were searching for two men ⁠missing in the water off a coastal town in southwest England ​after emergency services were called ‍to the beach. Several people were rescued and checked by paramedics, ⁠with some ‌taken ⁠to hospital as a precaution, Devon ‍and Cornwall Police said.

Authorities urged ​the public to stay out ⁠of the water due to severe weather ⁠warnings. Swimming on Christmas Day is a tradition in ⁠parts of Britain and elsewhere in ⁠Europe, ‌including the German city of Berlin.

