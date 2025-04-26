Left Menu

Swiggy Partners with Ministry of Cooperation to Promote Cooperative Brands

Swiggy Instamart and India's Ministry of Cooperation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost the visibility of cooperative brands. The collaboration will introduce cooperative products to Swiggy's digital platforms, focusing on marketing and outreach strategies to enhance the cooperative sector's reach and appeal to modern consumers.

In a strategic move to boost the cooperative sector, Swiggy Instamart has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Cooperation. This partnership will bring cooperative brands, featuring organics, dairy, and handicrafts, into Swiggy's digital marketplace, marking a significant enhancement for these traditional sectors.

The MoU outlines a plan to create a dedicated 'Cooperative' category on Swiggy's platform, spotlighting a range of cooperative products. By harnessing Swiggy's extensive digital reach, the initiative aims to invigorate the cooperative movement in India, bridging the gap between cooperative producers and tech-savvy consumers.

This collaboration aligns with the United Nations' upcoming 2025 International Year of Cooperation, aiming to raise awareness and bolster the presence of cooperatives nationwide. The Ministry of Cooperation highlights that over 60 initiatives have been implemented to fortify India's cooperative sector, part of which includes expanding market access for cooperative produce, such as organic goods.

