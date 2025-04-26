Left Menu

Kerala's Industrial Transformation: 13 Projects and a New Web Portal

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev announced that 13 projects totaling Rs 4,410 crore will begin in May, stemming from the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025. The state launched two web portals to facilitate monitoring and land acquisition for industrial ventures, bolstering economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:42 IST
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev has revealed the state's ambitious plans to kick off 13 investment projects, with a combined value of Rs 4,410 crore, this coming May. These initiatives follow the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) 2025 held in February, where numerous Expressions of Interest (EoIs) were gathered.

Minister Rajeev, who also oversees Law and Coir portfolios, indicated that four new ventures worth Rs 1,670 crore commenced in April alone. The state has also launched two new web portals, ikgseoi.kerala.gov.in and industrialland.kerala.gov.in, to streamline the follow-up process of received EoIs and build a comprehensive land database for future industrial use.

According to an official release, the IKGS 2025 received EoIs totaling Rs 1.96 lakh crore. The web portals will provide real-time updates on EoI progress and serve as platforms to connect investors with landowners willing to lease or sell land for industrial development, ultimately fueling Kerala's economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

