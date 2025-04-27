Left Menu

India Seeks Tech Parity with US Key Allies

India is urging the US to ease export controls and grant access to advanced technologies, seeking parity with allies like Australia, UK, and Japan. This initiative is part of a proposed bilateral trade agreement, focusing on tech sectors and duty concessions for various industries, fostering economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In efforts to fortify its technological prowess, India plans to request the United States for relaxed export controls, thereby securing access to cutting-edge technology equivalent to that of America's key allies, including Australia, the UK, and Japan. This initiative is part of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement aimed at fostering economic collaboration between the two countries.

India aims to improve its sectors such as telecom, biotechnology, AI, and semiconductors, while also seeking duty concessions on exports like textiles, gems, and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the US demands concessions on industrial goods, electric vehicles, agriculture, and more. The commerce ministry has withheld comments on these developments.

Significant deliberations have ensued, with trade officials from both nations actively finalizing terms that encompass critical sectors. Despite looming concerns regarding India's regulatory standards, the ultimate goal is enhanced trade dynamics. US-India trade relations continue to prosper, remaining mutually beneficial amidst growing trade deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

