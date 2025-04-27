Left Menu

Mumbai's BEST: Struggling with Electric Bus Shortages Amid Contract Delays

Olectra Greentech has delivered only 536 of the contracted 2,100 electric buses to BEST due to supply disruptions from technology partner BYD. This shortage affects Mumbai's transport service, leading to overcrowded buses and prolonged waiting times, while BEST continues to face operational challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:50 IST
  India

In a significant breach of contract, Olectra Greentech has fallen short of delivering the 2,100 electric buses it promised to Mumbai's BEST, a shortfall that is increasingly burdening the city's already strained public transport system. With only 536 buses supplied, the transport service is experiencing a cascade of operational challenges.

The contractor, Olectra, attributes these delays to disruptions in the delivery of battery-fitted chassis from its technology partner, BYD. This shortage has meant prolonged waiting times and overcrowded buses for the 30 lakh passengers who rely on BEST each day. The delay has forced BEST to operate with a significantly reduced fleet.

Despite lapses in the delivery schedule, Olectra Greentech secured yet another contract for 2,400 additional buses, raising questions about oversight and accountability. In response to these delays, BEST has issued 27 notices to the company, threatening penalties to speed up the fulfillment of their existing commitments. Nonetheless, the shortage of buses continues to impact daily operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

