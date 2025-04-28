Left Menu

Indian Markets Resilient Amidst Border Tensions and Global Uncertainty

Indian stock markets opened strong despite India-Pakistan tensions and global market jitters. Nifty 50 and Sensex indices showed gains, supported by FPI and DII inflows. With key earnings reports due today and global issues like U.S. market declines, investors remain cautious. Equities may benefit as trading stays above key averages.

Updated: 28-04-2025 10:31 IST
Indian Markets Resilient Amidst Border Tensions and Global Uncertainty
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets opened positively on Monday, defying investor concerns over rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The Nifty 50 index rose by 95 points or 0.41% to 24,134, while the Sensex climbed 406.96 points or 0.51% to 79,619.49.

The India-Pakistan border situation remains a major worry for market participants. Yet, foreign portfolio investor inflows continue to bolster Indian equities. Despite last week's selling pressure from high net-worth individuals, sentiment appears to be stabilizing. Market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted that FPI and DII flows are significantly supporting the market amid minimal liquidity absorption by OFS or IPOs.

Investors keenly anticipate fourth-quarter and full financial year results from major companies like UltraTech Cement and Indian Railway Finance Corporation. Globally, eyes are on the U.S. as President Trump nears 100 days in office. Markets face pressure from potential trade deals with China and key U.S. economic data releases this week.

Amid regional geopolitical tensions, the Nifty's current position above key averages suggests potential for upward movement, though caution remains. Asian markets reflected similar mixed sentiments, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Taiwan's Weighted Index seeing modest gains, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

