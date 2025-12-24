Left Menu

European Equities Steady: Record Highs and Modest Trading Amid Holiday Constraints

European shares saw minimal changes with the STOXX 600 slightly up, as holiday trading and a record-high close paused investor activity. The index has gained 16% this year, driven by reduced interest rates and Europe's fiscal policies, though thin holiday trading persists. Commodity and energy sectors showed slight increases.

Updated: 24-12-2025 15:31 IST
European shares remained mostly steady on Wednesday, following a record-high close for the broader index and reduced trading activity due to the holiday season.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed slightly by 0.1%, reaching 589.16, bolstered by factors such as easing interest rates and Germany's fiscal spending. The year-to-date increase stands at 16%, marking potential for the strongest annual performance since 2021, particularly as investors shift from high-valued US tech stocks.

Holiday-related thin trading continues, with several European markets closing early or operating on limited schedules. The energy sector gained 0.3% following continued rises in oil prices, while commodity-linked stocks saw a slight boost amid surging metals prices driven by geopolitical instability and other factors.

