Deadly Blaze in Delhi: Two Charred Bodies Retrieved from Toy Godown

Two charred bodies were found after a fire broke out in a toy godown on the fourth floor of a building in Delhi's Paharganj area. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours before extinguishing it. The identity of the deceased and the cause of the fire remain unknown.

A devastating fire broke out in central Delhi's Paharganj area, leading to the discovery of two charred bodies on the fourth floor of a building, authorities reported on Thursday. The fire started in a toy godown, where a temporary structure had been erected.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the fire at 4.38 pm on Wednesday, prompting them to dispatch 25 fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters worked tirelessly for hours before gaining control over the blaze around 3.20 am on Thursday.

After extinguishing the fire, the DFS team found two charred bodies within the godown. The identification of the deceased and the fire's origin are still under investigation. Officials are awaiting further details as the inquiry continues.

