Explosion Rocks Tanker near Kuwait: Environmental Concerns Loom

A tanker anchored off Kuwait experienced a large explosion on its port side, leading to oil leakage and water intake. While the explosion raised environmental concerns, no fires erupted, and the crew remained unharmed. The incident occurred 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tanker anchored off the coast of Kuwait reported a significant explosion on its port side, prompting immediate environmental concerns due to oil leakage. The UK Maritime Trade Operations highlighted that despite water intake, there were no fires and the crew was safe.

The explosion occurred approximately 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer port, and was followed by a small craft seen leaving the area. Authorities are assessing potential environmental impacts from oil in the water.

Kuwait's interior ministry confirmed the incident took place outside its territorial waters, at least 60 km from the port, ensuring no immediate threats to Kuwaiti land or people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

