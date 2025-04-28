Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra's Strategic Leap: Rs 555 Crore SML Isuzu Acquisition

Mahindra & Mahindra plans a Rs 555 crore acquisition of SML Isuzu to boost its market presence in the commercial vehicle sector. This strategic buy aims to double M&M's market share beyond 3.5-tonne vehicles. The deal involves acquiring stakes from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:32 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announced a strategic move on Monday, revealing plans for a Rs 555 crore acquisition of SML Isuzu. This initiative is set to strengthen their footing in the commercial vehicle sector by addressing platform and supplier synergies.

The acquisition involves a 58.96% stake buyout from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd. Additionally, the company intends to make an open offer to acquire a further 26% stake in SML Isuzu, following SEBI Takeover Regulations.

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to increase its market share in the over 3.5-tonne segment, doubling from 3% to 6%. The corporation has ambitious strategies to expand its share to 10-12% by FY31 and over 20% by FY36, reflecting their commitment to growth and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

