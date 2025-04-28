Mahindra & Mahindra's Strategic Leap: Rs 555 Crore SML Isuzu Acquisition
Mahindra & Mahindra plans a Rs 555 crore acquisition of SML Isuzu to boost its market presence in the commercial vehicle sector. This strategic buy aims to double M&M's market share beyond 3.5-tonne vehicles. The deal involves acquiring stakes from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra announced a strategic move on Monday, revealing plans for a Rs 555 crore acquisition of SML Isuzu. This initiative is set to strengthen their footing in the commercial vehicle sector by addressing platform and supplier synergies.
The acquisition involves a 58.96% stake buyout from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd. Additionally, the company intends to make an open offer to acquire a further 26% stake in SML Isuzu, following SEBI Takeover Regulations.
Mahindra & Mahindra aims to increase its market share in the over 3.5-tonne segment, doubling from 3% to 6%. The corporation has ambitious strategies to expand its share to 10-12% by FY31 and over 20% by FY36, reflecting their commitment to growth and scale.
