Mahindra & Mahindra's Strategic Leap: Rs 555 Crore SML Isuzu Acquisition

Mahindra & Mahindra announced a strategic move on Monday, revealing plans for a Rs 555 crore acquisition of SML Isuzu. This initiative is set to strengthen their footing in the commercial vehicle sector by addressing platform and supplier synergies.

The acquisition involves a 58.96% stake buyout from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd. Additionally, the company intends to make an open offer to acquire a further 26% stake in SML Isuzu, following SEBI Takeover Regulations.

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to increase its market share in the over 3.5-tonne segment, doubling from 3% to 6%. The corporation has ambitious strategies to expand its share to 10-12% by FY31 and over 20% by FY36, reflecting their commitment to growth and scale.

