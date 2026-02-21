Emotional Tribute: Vasundhara Raje's Heartfelt Remembrance

In a poignant moment at a public event in Jhalawar district, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje was visibly moved. A recitation of a poem honoring her late mother, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, father Jivajirao Scindia, and brother Madhavrao Scindia stirred deep emotions.

Raje, who was attending the third phase of MP Dushyant Singh's padyatra, voiced her heartfelt appreciation for her family's influence in her life. Struggling with emotion, she acknowledged that life felt emptier without them.

The BJP leader stressed the genuine nature of her connection with the public, stating that her relationship with the people was heartfelt and not political. Raje articulated that the padyatra symbolized a journey aimed at development and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)