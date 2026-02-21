Left Menu

Emotional Tribute: Vasundhara Raje's Heartfelt Remembrance

Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan chief minister, was moved to tears during a public event in Jhalawar district. A poem commemorating her late family members profoundly impacted her. She emphasized her deep personal bonds and highlighted MP Dushyant Singh's padyatra as a journey for development and public welfare, beyond politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:47 IST
Emotional Tribute: Vasundhara Raje's Heartfelt Remembrance
Vasundhara Raje
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant moment at a public event in Jhalawar district, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje was visibly moved. A recitation of a poem honoring her late mother, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, father Jivajirao Scindia, and brother Madhavrao Scindia stirred deep emotions.

Raje, who was attending the third phase of MP Dushyant Singh's padyatra, voiced her heartfelt appreciation for her family's influence in her life. Struggling with emotion, she acknowledged that life felt emptier without them.

The BJP leader stressed the genuine nature of her connection with the public, stating that her relationship with the people was heartfelt and not political. Raje articulated that the padyatra symbolized a journey aimed at development and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026