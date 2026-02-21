Ireland's Epic Triumph: England Crushed at Twickenham

England suffered a devastating defeat in their record 42-21 thrashing by Ireland at Twickenham, with the visitors showcasing superior intent and execution throughout the match.

A defining moment occurred when Ireland's centre, Stuart McCloskey, chased down what seemed like a certain Marcus Smith try, reflecting Ireland coach Andy Farrell's emphasis on attitude over talent.

Following a strong start to the year, England's coach Steve Borthwick now faces the challenge of addressing conversion failures as the team regroups before their upcoming matches against Italy and France.

