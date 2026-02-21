Left Menu

Ireland's Epic Triumph: England Crushed at Twickenham

England faced a humiliating defeat against Ireland at Twickenham, losing 42-21. Technical and tactical failures were evident as Ireland dominated, leading 22-0 within half an hour. Coach Steve Borthwick acknowledged the team's struggles in converting opportunities. England now prepares to regroup with imminent matches against Italy and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:45 IST
England suffered a devastating defeat in their record 42-21 thrashing by Ireland at Twickenham, with the visitors showcasing superior intent and execution throughout the match.

A defining moment occurred when Ireland's centre, Stuart McCloskey, chased down what seemed like a certain Marcus Smith try, reflecting Ireland coach Andy Farrell's emphasis on attitude over talent.

Following a strong start to the year, England's coach Steve Borthwick now faces the challenge of addressing conversion failures as the team regroups before their upcoming matches against Italy and France.

