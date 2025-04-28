Groundbreaking RFA Treatment for VT-Induced Cardiomyopathy in Salem

Kauvery Hospitals in Salem, Tamil Nadu, has reached a medical milestone by successfully performing the city's first Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) treatment for Fascicular Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)-induced Cardiomyopathy. The groundbreaking procedure signifies a noteworthy advancement in Salem's medical care.

Fascicular VT is a prevalent form of idiopathic ventricular tachycardia affecting the left ventricle, mainly observed in younger patients. It leads to a rapid heartbeat that, if untreated, can be fatal. A 29-year-old patient presenting with palpitations and breathlessness was admitted to Salem Kauvery Hospital. Despite initial medication, the patient's condition, classified as VT-induced cardiomyopathy, worsened.

The RFA procedure was expertly conducted by Dr. Deep Chand Raja and Dr. Satish Kumar. During the operation, radiofrequency waves targeted and destroyed abnormal heart tissue to correct the arrhythmia. The patient has reportedly regained normal health without needing medication. With a 95% success rate, RFA demonstrates minimal complications. Facility Director Mr. Selvam lauded the medical team for their swift and precise treatment, especially acknowledging Electrophysiologist Dr. Deep Chand Raja for his essential contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)