Malabar Group Expands 'Hunger Free World' Initiative in Zambia

The Malabar Group has significantly expanded its 'Hunger Free World' initiative in Zambia, reaching 10,000 schoolchildren with daily nutritious meals. This project, which was launched last year, aims to combat hunger and support sustained food security in the region.

The expansion includes providing nutritious midday meals to students at John Laing Primary School, Chingwele Primary School, and Mambilima Primary School. The initiative is part of Malabar's commitment to investing USD 1 million over three years to bolster the school meal program. This expansion was inaugurated at a ceremony in Lusaka by Zambia's Minister of Education, Mr. Douglas Syakalima, with notable dignitaries in attendance.

The 'Hunger Free World' initiative is hailed as Malabar Group's most impactful CSR venture, currently serving over 60,000 people daily in India. Chairman M.P. Ahammed emphasized the company's dedication to social welfare. Zambia's Minister of Education commended the program for combating child hunger and supporting educational development.

