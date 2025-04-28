Left Menu

Malabar Group Expands 'Hunger Free World' Initiative in Zambia

Malabar Group's CSR project, 'Hunger Free World,' expands in Zambia to provide daily nutritious meals to 10,000 schoolchildren. This initiative, inaugurated by Zambia's Minister of Education, aims to tackle hunger and poverty. Malabar Group commits significant funding to further this impactful social cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:39 IST
Zambian Education Minister Douglas Syakalima inaugurates Malabar Group's 'Hunger Free World' project to expand food distribution at John Laing Primary School, Lusaka. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Malabar Group has significantly expanded its 'Hunger Free World' initiative in Zambia, reaching 10,000 schoolchildren with daily nutritious meals. This project, which was launched last year, aims to combat hunger and support sustained food security in the region.

The expansion includes providing nutritious midday meals to students at John Laing Primary School, Chingwele Primary School, and Mambilima Primary School. The initiative is part of Malabar's commitment to investing USD 1 million over three years to bolster the school meal program. This expansion was inaugurated at a ceremony in Lusaka by Zambia's Minister of Education, Mr. Douglas Syakalima, with notable dignitaries in attendance.

The 'Hunger Free World' initiative is hailed as Malabar Group's most impactful CSR venture, currently serving over 60,000 people daily in India. Chairman M.P. Ahammed emphasized the company's dedication to social welfare. Zambia's Minister of Education commended the program for combating child hunger and supporting educational development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

