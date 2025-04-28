Nepal's New Everest Permit Rules Stir Debate Among Climbers

Nepal is set to implement a new permit rule for climbers wishing to tackle Mount Everest. Under the proposed legislation, only those who have previously climbed at least one of Nepal's 7,000-meter peaks will be granted access, a move designed to enhance safety and manage the overcrowded conditions on the mountain.

The regulation comes as Nepal faces criticism for allowing a high number of inexperienced climbers onto Everest, contributing to congestion in the 'death zone' just below the summit. This region poses significant risks due to its low oxygen levels. In 2023, at least 12 climbers died while five others went missing, leading to renewed calls for stricter climbing qualifications.

While the draft law awaits approval in Nepal's National Assembly, international expedition operators are advocating for a broader interpretation. They argue that successful climbs of any 7,000-meter peak worldwide, not just those in Nepal, should be considered valid experience for an Everest permit. Industry leaders also emphasize the importance of welcoming qualified guides from all nationalities to ensure safety on the mountain.

(With inputs from agencies.)