Left Menu

Massive Power Outage Paralyzes Spain and Portugal

A significant power blackout hit Spain and Portugal, disrupting public transport, causing traffic jams, and delaying flights. The cause remains unknown, though a cyber attack is being investigated. Emergency protocols and green energy coordination are underway to restore normalcy across the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:13 IST
Massive Power Outage Paralyzes Spain and Portugal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a massive power blackout swept across Spain and Portugal, bringing public transport systems to a halt, causing severe traffic congestion, and leading to flight delays.

While utility operators are actively working to restore the grids, authorities remain unable to pinpoint the cause of the widespread outage, though they have not ruled out a cyber attack and are conducting ongoing investigations. In response, Spain has set up a crisis committee to manage the unfolding situation.

The outage briefly extended into France before power was restored. Portugal's utility REN and Spain's Red Electrica are coordinating regional energy companies to ensure a phased restoration of electricity supply. Simultaneously, emergency measures, including the evacuation of public spaces and airports switching to backup generators, have been implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025