Massive Power Outage Paralyzes Spain and Portugal

On Monday, a massive power blackout swept across Spain and Portugal, bringing public transport systems to a halt, causing severe traffic congestion, and leading to flight delays.

While utility operators are actively working to restore the grids, authorities remain unable to pinpoint the cause of the widespread outage, though they have not ruled out a cyber attack and are conducting ongoing investigations. In response, Spain has set up a crisis committee to manage the unfolding situation.

The outage briefly extended into France before power was restored. Portugal's utility REN and Spain's Red Electrica are coordinating regional energy companies to ensure a phased restoration of electricity supply. Simultaneously, emergency measures, including the evacuation of public spaces and airports switching to backup generators, have been implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)