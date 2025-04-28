Massive Power Outage Paralyzes Spain and Portugal
A significant power blackout hit Spain and Portugal, disrupting public transport, causing traffic jams, and delaying flights. The cause remains unknown, though a cyber attack is being investigated. Emergency protocols and green energy coordination are underway to restore normalcy across the affected regions.
On Monday, a massive power blackout swept across Spain and Portugal, bringing public transport systems to a halt, causing severe traffic congestion, and leading to flight delays.
While utility operators are actively working to restore the grids, authorities remain unable to pinpoint the cause of the widespread outage, though they have not ruled out a cyber attack and are conducting ongoing investigations. In response, Spain has set up a crisis committee to manage the unfolding situation.
The outage briefly extended into France before power was restored. Portugal's utility REN and Spain's Red Electrica are coordinating regional energy companies to ensure a phased restoration of electricity supply. Simultaneously, emergency measures, including the evacuation of public spaces and airports switching to backup generators, have been implemented.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Technical Snag Leads to Flight Delays for Hundreds
IndiGo Flight Delays Due to Air-Conditioning Woes
Easterly Winds Cause Flight Delays at Delhi Airport
Disrupted Skies: Delhi Airport Faces Flight Delays due to Easterly Winds
Airlines Ordered to Boost Passenger Care Amid Flight Delays from Airspace Closures