Himachal Pradesh Accelerates Towards a Green Transport Revolution
The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to environmental sustainability by converting 3,000 petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) this year. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced several initiatives, including subsidies, new bus routes, and charging stations, to promote green transport and self-employment opportunities. The state aims to be a green energy state by March 2026.
The Himachal Pradesh government is pushing forward with its ambitious plan to convert 3,000 petrol and diesel vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs) this year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed during the 'National Truck and Bus Meet' in Solan district.
The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to replace diesel buses with e-buses to offer cleaner transport options across the state. He noted the government's strategic investment in 297 electric buses and the establishment of charging stations as part of this green initiative.
To further boost this plan, the government is offering substantial road tax exemptions and launching subsidies for the purchase of e-vehicles. These measures aim to create self-employment opportunities and contribute to the state's goal of becoming a green energy state by March 2026.
