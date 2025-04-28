Digital Revamp for India's Marine Fisheries: VyAS-NAV Launch and MFC 2025 Preparations

In Mumbai, the launch of a pioneering mobile application, VyAS-NAV, marks a critical move forward in preparations for the 5th Marine Fisheries Census (MFC 2025). The app, developed by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), aims to revolutionize the census process by enabling digital data collection in real-time, ensuring a leap in transparency and efficiency for the nationwide survey.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh during the 'Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025', VyAS-NAV is set to replace traditional manual methods with its geo-referenced digital capabilities. Complementing this technological stride is a substantial investment of Rs 255 crore dedicated to fisheries projects across seven coastal states and Union Territories, aligning with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The event also witnessed significant developments including the release of guidelines for Turtle Excluder Devices under PMMSY and new Standard Operating Procedures for vessel communication. These initiatives underscore a strategic focus on enhancing India's standing in global fish production, as highlighted by Union Fisheries Secretary Abhijit Likhi. With India currently ranked second, the ultimate objective remains to secure the top spot, reinforcing the critical role of fisheries in the national economy.

