Digital Revamp for India's Marine Fisheries: VyAS-NAV Launch and MFC 2025 Preparations

A new mobile app, VyAS-NAV, was launched in Mumbai, marking a key step towards the 5th Marine Fisheries Census (MFC 2025). Developed by ICAR-CMFRI, the app enables real-time digital data collection, replacing manual methods. The census aims to survey 1.2 million fisher households across nine coastal states.

Updated: 28-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:37 IST
Digital Revamp for India's Marine Fisheries: VyAS-NAV Launch and MFC 2025 Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Mumbai, the launch of a pioneering mobile application, VyAS-NAV, marks a critical move forward in preparations for the 5th Marine Fisheries Census (MFC 2025). The app, developed by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), aims to revolutionize the census process by enabling digital data collection in real-time, ensuring a leap in transparency and efficiency for the nationwide survey.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh during the 'Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025', VyAS-NAV is set to replace traditional manual methods with its geo-referenced digital capabilities. Complementing this technological stride is a substantial investment of Rs 255 crore dedicated to fisheries projects across seven coastal states and Union Territories, aligning with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The event also witnessed significant developments including the release of guidelines for Turtle Excluder Devices under PMMSY and new Standard Operating Procedures for vessel communication. These initiatives underscore a strategic focus on enhancing India's standing in global fish production, as highlighted by Union Fisheries Secretary Abhijit Likhi. With India currently ranked second, the ultimate objective remains to secure the top spot, reinforcing the critical role of fisheries in the national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

